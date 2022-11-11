Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Switch by 7.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Switch by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $5,270,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.10.

Insider Activity at Switch

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,070,400. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.