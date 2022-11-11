Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $25.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

