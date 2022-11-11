EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Up 10.6% Following Dividend Announcement

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$52.64 and last traded at C$50.15. Approximately 89,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 77,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

EQB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.77.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. On average, analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 9.8699992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

