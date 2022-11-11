EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) EVP William E. Jordan Sells 98,783 Shares

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EQT stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

