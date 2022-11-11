Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Shares of FNV opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $68,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

