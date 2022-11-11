Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.30.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$24.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.04.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.