Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.30.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$24.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

