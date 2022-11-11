Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.30.

Ero Copper Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$24.56.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

