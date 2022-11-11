Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Frederick R. Wilson Sells 17,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Etsy Stock Up 16.1 %
ETSY opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
Institutional Trading of Etsy
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etsy (ETSY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.