Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Frederick R. Wilson Sells 17,500 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Etsy Stock Up 16.1 %

ETSY opened at $110.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

About Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

