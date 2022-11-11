Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,736. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

