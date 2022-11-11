European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$280.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.68.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

