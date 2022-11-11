European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.59.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$280.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.