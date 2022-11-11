European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.68.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

