Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1,647.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $139.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.