EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Insider Activity at EverQuote
In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $129,892. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EverQuote Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVER opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverQuote (EVER)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.