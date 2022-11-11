EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $129,892. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 48.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EverQuote by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 65.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 473,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

