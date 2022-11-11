Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Evolus Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,328,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

