Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Evolus Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of EOLS stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,328,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Further Reading
