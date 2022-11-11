Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.
