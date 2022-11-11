Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.
