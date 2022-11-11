Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as high as C$7.30. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 200,242 shares trading hands.

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.04 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

