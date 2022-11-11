Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.47. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 643,860 shares changing hands.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.