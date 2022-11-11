Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.

TSE FTT opened at C$32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.91.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

