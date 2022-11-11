Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.
Finning International Trading Up 6.1 %
TSE FTT opened at C$32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
Featured Stories
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.