Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

Finning International Stock Up 6.1 %

FTT opened at C$32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

About Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

