First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.39 and traded as high as C$17.33. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 730,418 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

