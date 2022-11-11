First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

