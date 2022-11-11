First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
First Financial Trading Up 2.4 %
THFF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
