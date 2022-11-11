First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.22

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $18.24. First of Long Island shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 86,726 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

