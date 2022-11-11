First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDMV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

HDMV opened at $26.14 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

