Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Featured Articles
