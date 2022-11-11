Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.01. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Articles

