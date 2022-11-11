Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

