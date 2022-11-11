Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £134 ($154.29) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £116.45 ($134.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,467.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 1 year high of £125 ($143.93). The stock has a market cap of £20.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

