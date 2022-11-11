Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £129 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £129 ($148.53) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

FLTR stock opened at £116.45 ($134.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,467.15. The company has a market capitalization of £20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 52 week high of £125 ($143.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

