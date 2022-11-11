Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £136 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £136 ($156.59) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £143.45 ($165.17).

Shares of FLTR opened at £116.45 ($134.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 52-week high of £125 ($143.93). The firm has a market cap of £20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is £106.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,467.15.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

