FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

