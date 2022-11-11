Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, a growth of 639.0% from the October 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Forafric Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

