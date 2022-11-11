Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.