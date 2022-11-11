Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FLCB opened at $20.97 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

