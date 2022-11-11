Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €32.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

