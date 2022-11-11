Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

