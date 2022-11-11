Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

