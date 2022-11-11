Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.51

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.51 and traded as low as $24.21. Fujitsu shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 71,763 shares traded.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.