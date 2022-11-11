FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

