FY2023 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.4 %

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $44.04 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.