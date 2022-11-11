FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Decreased by Analyst

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.90. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

