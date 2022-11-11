FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Lifted by Analyst

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.64 million.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

CVO stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.75.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.