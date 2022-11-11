FY2023 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in International Seaways by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $454,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 81.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

