FY2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 11.7 %

NYSE WSM opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

