FY2024 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Increased by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.
Saputo Stock Up 2.2 %
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
