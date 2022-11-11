FY2026 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

