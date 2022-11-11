GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:GME opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 411.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

