Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $80,655,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

